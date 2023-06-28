Former LSU Tiger Bianka Bell named head softball coach at Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WAFB) - Former LSU star softball player Bianka Bell has been named the next head softball coach at Bryant University the school announced on Wednesday, June 28.

Excited to welcome @biankabell27 as the next head coach of @BryantSoftball ! pic.twitter.com/THWM1PHsrR — Bryant Athletics (@BryantAthletics) June 28, 2023

Bell, started 253 games at LSU and became the fastest player to record 100 RBI in school history. She was a four-time All-SEC selection, earned All-Region all four years, and was named a two-time NFCA All-American. She helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2015-2016.

“What a great day for Bryant Softball! Success follows Bianka Bell everywhere she goes and she will surely provide incredible opportunities for the Bryant program,” said LSU head coach Beth Torina. “Bianka has a special energy that makes people gravitate to her and I know her players will feel this right from the start. Her knowledge and passion for the game will lead the way for an exciting future for Bryant!”

Bell comes to Bryant after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the past two seasons.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Bell was an assistant coach at Quinnipiac in 2021 and at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. for two seasons.

“I’m extremely excited about the future of the Bulldog softball program!” Bell said. “I’m humbled and very grateful for everyone that was a part of my hiring process and look forward to accomplishing some amazing things with this team and University. Go Bulldogs!”

