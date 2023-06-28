Flirting with triple-digit temps as heat wave continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No major changes are expected for today as a dome of high pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather. Highs are again expected to reach the upper 90s, and flirt with 100 degrees in some neighborhoods, with only minimal rain chances for our area.

The heat index will once again top 110 degrees for many this afternoon, resulting in another Excessive Heat Warning for today.

If you’re heading to the LSU Baseball National Championship celebration at Alex Box this evening, heat will still very much be in play. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s at 6:30 p.m., low 90s as it begins around 7:30 p.m., and potentially still near 90 degrees as the festivities wind down.

Scorching Heat into the Weekend

The heat wave will continue and perhaps even get a touch worse through the end of the week. The dome of high pressure will become centered overhead, leading to increased odds of temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Heat index values will continue to top out in the 110°-115° range on a daily basis, with values a little above 115° not out of the question. Rain chances will remain minimal through Saturday.

Modest Relief Next Week

The dome of high pressure should start to shift to our east by Sunday and continue to pull away into next week. As it does so, the heat will let up a bit, and better rain chances will return. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on a daily basis, with rain chances running anywhere from 40%-60%. While I wouldn’t expect a washout at this point, keep in mind that you may have to dodge some rains for any outdoor plans on the 4th of July.

