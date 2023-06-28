EBRSO: Drug bust leads to multiple arrests; cash, drugs seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drug bust in Baton Rouge led to multiple arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Over the course of the past month, the EBRSO Narcotics Division investigated the street-level crack/powder cocaine distribution organization led by Sedrick Willis.

Agents allegedly conducted numerous controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Willis and individuals acting under his direction.

As part of the investigation, 2 search warrants and 2 arrest warrants were obtained.

On June 27, 2023, EBRSO executed both search warrants. Before the warrants were executed, agents saw one of the suspects, Anthony Weathers allegedly leave a home on Epperson Street carrying a large trash bag that he placed in his vehicle and left.

Deputies initiated vehicle stops on Weathers. Weathers eventually got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to EBRSO. Deputies were able to set a perimeter and take Weathers into custody. Authorities searched the area and located the same trash bag Weathers was seen carrying as well as 1 pound of cocaine under a nearby house.

A second vehicle stop was also conducted on Willis after he left the Epperson location and he was taken into custody.

The following arrests and seizures were a result of this operation:

Seized:

Over 1 Pound of Cocaine (street value $15,000)

Numerous Scales with Cocaine Residue·

4 Suboxone Strips·

3 ounces of Marijuana·

$16,451

Smith and Wesson .38 Special Revolver

Sedrick Willis (11-28-79)

Distribution of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)/(4 counts)

PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

PWITD Sch. III (Suboxone)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Anthony Weathers (4/10/71)

PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

Poss. of Marijuana

Agg. Flight

Obstruction of Justice

Resisting an Officer

Hit and Run

Michelle Levine (1/30/66)

Distribution of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)/(3 counts)·

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Tanina HINTON (4/18/81)

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

James Quinn (11/30/76)

Poss. of Cocaine

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

