Capital Region chef named New King of Louisiana Seafood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chef from the Capital Region has now been dubbed the new ‘King of Louisiana Seafood.’

Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails Restaurant in New Roads and Prairieville recently came out on top of the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

He competed against 11 other chefs, and created a plantain scaled grouper with his brother Oscar to win the competition.

Hohl is the Executive Chef of Hot Tails Restaurant in Prairieville, beginning his tenure at the original Hot Tails Restaurant in New Roads in 2010.

According to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, now as the King of Louisiana Seafood, Hohl’s first order of business is to represent the Bayou State at the 19th Great American Seafood Cook-Off (GASCO), Saturday, August 5 in New Orleans at the #LRAShowcase23.

