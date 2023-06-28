Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: U-High Cubs

U-High Cubs
U-High Cubs(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stops right next door to Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, June 28, for the U-High Cubs, who play their games in the shadow of Skip Bertman Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 9-4 season that ended in the Div. III select semifinals against Dunham.

U-High returns some playmakers on the outside, like Seth Gayle and Granville Anderson.

The big question is who will be throwing them the ball. Senior Garret Graves, not the politician, and junior Cortland Brownfield are battling for the starting quarterback gig.

