Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Where to get tested for free on National HIV Testing Day

Testing
Testing(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can get free HIV testing in Baton Rouge on National HIV Testing Day, which is observed on Tuesday, June 27.

Stop by the Gardere Center for Primary Care Service located at 1707 Gardere Lane, Suite E to participate.

It’s free and open to the public or anyone who would like to get tested.

The Baton Rouge AIDS Society is hosting a free 12-hour testing event.

Their office is located at 646 North Foster Drive.

You can call 225-923-2437 for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

LSU baseball fans encouraged to welcome Tigers home
LSU Tigers claim another national title
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person...
LPSO: Armed robbery investigation underway
LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.
When you can welcome home the LSU baseball national champions
LSU baseball returning to BR after snagging 7th CWS championship