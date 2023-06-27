Where to get tested for free on National HIV Testing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can get free HIV testing in Baton Rouge on National HIV Testing Day, which is observed on Tuesday, June 27.

Stop by the Gardere Center for Primary Care Service located at 1707 Gardere Lane, Suite E to participate.

It’s free and open to the public or anyone who would like to get tested.

The Baton Rouge AIDS Society is hosting a free 12-hour testing event.

Their office is located at 646 North Foster Drive.

You can call 225-923-2437 for more information.

