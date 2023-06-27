Facebook
TPSO: 1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested in connection with 24 vehicle burglaries

Demarco Taylor
Demarco Taylor(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One adult and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with 24 vehicle burglaries between Hammond and Ponchatoula, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to TPSO, Demarco Taylor, 19, of Hammond, is charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglaries, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and one count of resisting an officer by flight. Deputies added that the three juveniles are charged with several counts of vehicle burglaries each.

The arrests come after deputies responded to an apartment complex on Tangi Lakes Drive off West Pleasant Ridge Road on Sunday, June 25, authorities said. They added the four suspects were seen walking through the complex around 3:30 a.m. A homeowner also told deputies that the suspects went into his vehicle and stole a pair of shoes, according to TPSO.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the apartment complex, the suspects took off on foot but were eventually taken into custody.

Based on information gathered during interviews, investigators said they were able to link the four suspects to 24 burglaries at the Tangi Lakes Apartment Complex as well the Scarlett Glen Subdivision off Dunson Road in Ponchatoula.

Some of the stolen property has been returned to the owners, according to TPSO.

Deputies said that detectives are still investigating several other burglaries and that additional charges are possible.

