Schedule released for Baton Rouge pro hockey team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A schedule has been released for the still unnamed Baton Rouge pro hockey team.
The below dates, times, and locations were announced:
- Thursday, Oct. 26 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Oct. 27 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Oct. 28 - 7 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Nov. 3 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Thursday, Nov. 9 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Nov. 10 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Nov. 17 - 7:30 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Nov. 18 - 7 p.m. against Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Nov. 24 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Nov. 25 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Dec. 1 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Dec. 8 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Dec. 9 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Thursday, Dec. 14 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Dec. 15 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Dec. 16 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Tuesday, Dec. 26 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Dec. 29 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, Dec. 30 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Jan. 5 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, Jan. 6 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Jan. 12 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, Jan. 13 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Jan. 26 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Saturday, Jan. 27 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, Feb. 2 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Sunday, Feb. 4 - 4 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hokey at the Apex Center
- Friday, Feb. 9 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, Feb. 16 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, Feb. 23 - 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Sunday, Feb. 25 - 4 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Thursday, Feb. 29 - 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Mar. 1 - 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Mar. 2 - 7 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, Mar. 8 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, Mar. 9 - 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Sunday, Mar. 10 - 4:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Friday, Mar. 15 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Mar. 16 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Sunday, Mar. 17 - 4:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Thursday, Mar. 21 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, Mar. 22 - 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Saturday, Mar. 23 - 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex
- Friday, Mar. 29 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, Mar. 30 - 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Sunday, Mar. 31 - 4 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, April 5 - 7:30 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, April 6 - 7 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Thursday, April 11 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Friday, April 12 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
- Saturday, April 13 - 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center
Details about single-game tickets and season tickets have not yet been released.
A team’s name has also not yet been selected, but officials said they have narrowed it down to three choices.
An event in July is expected to allow people to enter the Raising Cane’s River Center to visibly see the new hockey layout for the arena.
