Schedule released for Baton Rouge pro hockey team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A schedule has been released for the still unnamed Baton Rouge pro hockey team.

The below dates, times, and locations were announced:

Thursday, Oct. 26 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Oct. 27 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 7 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Nov. 3 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Thursday, Nov. 9 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Nov. 10 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Nov. 17 - 7:30 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Nov. 18 - 7 p.m. against Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Nov. 24 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Nov. 25 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Dec. 1 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Dec. 8 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Thursday, Dec. 14 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Dec. 15 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Dec. 16 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Dec. 29 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Jan. 5 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, Jan. 6 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Jan. 12 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, Jan. 13 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Jan. 26 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Saturday, Jan. 27 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, Feb. 2 - 7:30 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Sunday, Feb. 4 - 4 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hokey at the Apex Center

Friday, Feb. 9 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, Feb. 16 - 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, Feb. 23 - 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 4 p.m. against Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Thursday, Feb. 29 - 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Mar. 1 - 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Mar. 2 - 7 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, Mar. 8 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, Mar. 9 - 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Sunday, Mar. 10 - 4:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Friday, Mar. 15 - 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Mar. 16 - 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Sunday, Mar. 17 - 4:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Thursday, Mar. 21 - 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, Mar. 22 - 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Saturday, Mar. 23 - 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex

Friday, Mar. 29 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, Mar. 30 - 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Sunday, Mar. 31 - 4 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, April 5 - 7:30 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Saturday, April 6 - 7 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Thursday, April 11 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Friday, April 12 - 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane’s River Center