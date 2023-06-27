Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Scammers posing as priests, law enforcement, more

(WANF)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Scammers are posing as priests, law enforcement, and more in an attempt to steal money and personal information from potential victims.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office released a warning about the ongoing threat.

Deputies said the scammers are also claiming to represent the IRS, religious organizations, Pay Pal, Amazon, utility service companies, and social security.

Members of the public should be absolutely sure who they are speaking to before providing any information dealing with money solicitations, deputies said.

Law enforcement members said the public should also be extremely cautious about providing any credit or debit card information, social security numbers, personal identification, financial account information, family tree information, or any other information that would typically be considered private.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of scammers can contact deputies by calling the number (985) 369-2912.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

Two people have died and several injuries were reported as a result of a crash involving an...
2 killed, 5 injured in Pointe Coupee Parish crash involving ambulance
LSU baseball fans line up outside Alex Box Stadium to welcome home National Champion Tigers.
Fans welcome back LSU baseball national champions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27
Excessive Heat Warning marks the beginning of a dangerous heat wave
1 dead, several injured following crash in Pointe Coupee Parish