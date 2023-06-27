Scammers posing as priests, law enforcement, more

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Scammers are posing as priests, law enforcement, and more in an attempt to steal money and personal information from potential victims.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office released a warning about the ongoing threat.

Deputies said the scammers are also claiming to represent the IRS, religious organizations, Pay Pal, Amazon, utility service companies, and social security.

Members of the public should be absolutely sure who they are speaking to before providing any information dealing with money solicitations, deputies said.

Law enforcement members said the public should also be extremely cautious about providing any credit or debit card information, social security numbers, personal identification, financial account information, family tree information, or any other information that would typically be considered private.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of scammers can contact deputies by calling the number (985) 369-2912.

