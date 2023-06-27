Pecan Praline Cheesecake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The flavor of pralines is as indigenous to Louisiana as gumbo is to Bayou Country. Adapting this wonderful pecan candy taste to a classical cheesecake makes good sense to a Louisiana cook.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Makes: 1 (10-inch) cake

Ingredients for Crust:

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup sugar

4 tbsps melted butter

Method for Crust:

Combine cracker crumbs and sugar. Drizzle melted butter into the mixture to moisten. Using your fingertips, press the graham cracker mixture into the bottom of a 10-inch round spring form pan. Place the pan in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or until the crust is firm to the touch.

Ingredients for Cheesecake:

1½ pounds cream cheese softened

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

4 medium eggs

1 cup sugar

½ tsp praline extract

1 ounce praline liqueur

1 tbsp vanilla

½ cup chopped pecans

Method for Cheesecake:

Preheat oven to 300°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine softened cream cheese and heavy whipping cream. Blend well to remove all lumps from the cream cheese. This can be done in a blender or with a hand-held mixer. Add one egg at a time, whipping completely before the next one is added. Continue until all are incorporated. Add sugar, a little at a time, while continuing to whip. Add the three flavorings, blending well after each is added, then fold in chopped pecans. Remove crust from the refrigerator and add in filling. Rotate pan until filling mixture flattens out. Place in preheated oven and bake approximately 1 hour or until firm to the touch. NOTE: The cake may be topped with a sour cream topping made by combining 1 pound sour cream, 4 tablespoons sugar and ½ teaspoon vanilla. Blend all ingredients together until creamy. Add to the top of the slightly cooled cheesecake and place in a preheated 400°F oven for 5 minutes.

