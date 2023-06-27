Organizations bring awareness to National HIV Testing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forty percent of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t even know they have it, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s a virus that attacks the body’s immune system and if not treated it can lead to aids.

“I was one of those people. I had lived with it for a long time,” said Millicent Foster.

Foster has lived with HIV for 21 years.

“It wasn’t until I got really really sick and for like 2 years, they were doing all kinds of tests trying to find out what was going on with me. Finally, after 2 years I was asked if I ever had an HIV test and asked if I would give my consent to take it,” said Foster.

Foster, now a board member with the Baton Rouge Aids Society advocates for HIV prevention and treatments.

She says getting tested is easy, a quick prick to your finger or mouth swab. Thanks to medical advancement over time, it’s not a death sentence.

A commonly used preventative medication is prep, which is a pill that can reduce your chances of getting HIV from sex or injection drug use.

“It is highly effective, over 90% effective and you can get it from your healthcare provider or there are places in the community where you can get it as well,” said Baton Rouge General, Vice President Chief Nursing Officer Angie Clouatre.

HIV does not impact just one gender, race, or age group, it can impact us all.

“Most people think that if they’re married, they’re fine, they don’t need to get tested,” Jasper Bridgewater, Health and Wellness Program Manager added.

That’s why organizations use national HIV testing day to help others understand, what we need to do to reduce the spread.

This is something just like getting your annual wellness visit, just like getting your blood pressure glucose test, it’s the same idea,” said Bridgewater.

As for Foster she’ll continue her mission to inform and urge people to take that test. Hoping to end what she calls an HIV epidemic.

“It doesn’t end when the day is over, tomorrow we get up and put our boots on to start fighting all over again,” Foster added.

Where to get tested:

Stop by the Gardere Center for Primary Care Service located at 1707 Gardere Lane, Suite E to participate.

It’s free and open to the public or anyone who would like to get tested.

The Baton Rouge AIDS Society is hosting a free 12-hour testing event.

Their office is located at 646 North Foster Drive.

You can call 225-923-2437 for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.