1 dead, several injured following crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person has died and several injuries were reported as a result of a crash on the morning of Tuesday, June 27.

Deputies said the crash happened on Morganza Highway near Deaton Lane in Pointe Coupee Parish and involved an ambulance and Coke truck.

The roadway is closed until further notice.

The public is being urged to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

