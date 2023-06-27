LPSO: Armed robbery investigation underway

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of armed robbery.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the suspect entered a convenience store located on Hwy. 42 in Livingston during the early morning hours.

He added the suspect appeared to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, was armed, wore a face mask with gloves, and demanded money from the cashier.

The robber allegedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff Ard added the suspect left in a red four-door sedan headed southbound on Hwy. 42.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.