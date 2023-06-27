Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.(Tampa Fire Rescue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Current NFL free agent and former LSU star Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette, 28, posted a video to his Instagram account showing his charred Dodge Durango on the side of I-275 in Tampa.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette posted.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 near Fowler Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

#TampasBravest responded to a vehicle fire on NB I-275 in Tampa. Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were...

Posted by Tampa Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Troopers say Fournette made a controlled stop and escaped before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

“Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were unharmed during this incident,” Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fournette remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he spent three seasons after his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

Townsley Street scene
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after reported shooting
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Fans welcome back LSU baseball national champions