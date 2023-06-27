GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother

ALBION, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police in Michigan have released dramatic bodycam footage that captured the moments officers stormed a house to find a mother allegedly holding her 2-year-old daughter underwater in the bathtub.

The 35-year-old mother was taken into police custody and is expected to be charged Tuesday. She is accused of attacking two of her children, who were hospitalized for their injuries, WILX reports.

Police said they received a call about 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the woman’s 15-year-old daughter. During the call, they said children could be heard screaming in the background.

“I know it was pretty frantic, and there was crying in the background and screaming. She was saying that her mom was trying to kill her sister,” said Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp.

An Albion Police officer and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 911 call. Their body-worn cameras captured footage of part of the attack and officers’ heroic efforts to save the children’s lives.

Kipp said when the two officers arrived at the home, they had to kick in a locked door, where they found the suspect allegedly holding her 2-year-old daughter’s head underwater in the bathtub. The child was not breathing after being pulled from the water.

“They immediately pulled the child out of the bathtub and began doing CPR and were able to revive her rather quickly,” Kipp said.

Four children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Paramedics took the 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother to the hospital, where they were treated for stab wounds and ingesting cleaning chemicals. Kipp said they are in stable condition and doing well.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital because police said she may have ingested cleaning fluid. The 15-year-old girl who called 911 and an 8-year-old were seemingly unharmed, according to WILX.

The officers who responded to the call are being credited with saving lives, as a result of their quick response. Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in.

Kipp also said that officers had been to the home several times for domestic violence issues, where the mother was the victim. They said this was the first time they’d seen violence against the children.

