Excessive Heat Warning marks the beginning of a dangerous heat wave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of our viewing area, with heat index values expected to climb above 110 degrees this afternoon and possibly reach 115°+ in a few neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Actual high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 90s, flirting with today’s record of 100 degrees in Baton Rouge last set in 1930.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Rain will be hard to come by, with today’s rain chances running 20% or less.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Dangerous Heat Through Week’s End

The dome of high pressure responsible for the excessive heat will actually position itself directly overhead by late this week, leading to even hotter conditions in the days ahead. Chances of reaching 100 degrees in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2015 will increase as the week progresses. And heat index values will continue to reach dangerous levels, topping out near or a little above 115 degrees on any given day. With the dome of high pressure situated overhead, mainly dry weather is expected through Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

The dome of high pressure looks as though it will start to slowly erode from Sunday into early next week, allowing the return of scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms. The excessive heat threat will also gradually ease, although highs are still expected to reach the mid to upper 90s into early next week. We’ll have to keep an eye on potential rain impacts for 4th of July activities, with Tuesday’s rain chances currently posted around 50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The tropics are relatively quiet this morning, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor the remnants of Cindy well south of Bermuda. Wind shear should remain in place over the next couple of days, but NHC does list a 30% chance of redevelopment by late in the week as the system tracks near and north of Bermuda.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 27 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.