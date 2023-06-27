Facebook
Coroner called to scene of shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, June, 27, according to emergency officials.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J. in Baton Rouge just after 3 p.m.

A spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said an investigation is underway. She did not provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

