2 killed, 5 injured in Pointe Coupee Parish crash involving ambulance

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were killed and five others were injured during a crash between an ambulance and a Coke truck Tuesday, June 27.

Deputies said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Morganza Highway near Deaton Lane in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Three people were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash, authorities said. They added one medic was injured and was sent to a hospital, while the two others in the ambulance were killed.

Acadian Ambulance confirmed one of their ambulances was involved. The company released the below statement:

Deputies said the driver of the Coke truck was also injured along with three people inside another car involved in the crash.

Louisiana State Police are investigating.

The roadway is closed until further notice.

The public is being urged to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

