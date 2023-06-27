1 dead, 1 in critical condition after reported shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders were called out to a reported shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition on Tuesday, June 27, officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened on Townsley St.

According to police, the shooting victim died from his injuries after being shot in a home.

Police stated a woman was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

No motive or suspects is known at the time, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

