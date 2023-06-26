Facebook
Woman pleads guilty in case of recording devices found at school, prosecutors say

Recording devices seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Recording devices seized by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 21, in connection with the 2022 case of recording devices found on school property in Livingston Parish, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the woman, Amanda Carter, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of a misdemeanor charge of illegal wiretapping. They added she was sentenced to serve two years of probation, pay about $300 in fines, and is also banned from sending recording devices to any Livingston Parish school facilities.

RELATED: LPSO: Investigation underway after recording devices found on school property

Carter was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, for recording people on two occasions without the consent of those involved in the recording, prosecutors said.

Carter claimed she placed recording devices on her special needs child’s wheelchair out of concern for her child’s wellbeing and safety, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said a recording was made back on Oct. 6, 2022, while the wheelchair was in the coach’s office at the school. The child was not using the chair at the time of the recording, prosecutors added.

Carter also uploaded audio of a discussion between coaches at the school to social media, according to prosecutors. They added the audio did not pertain to her child.

According to prosecutors, the recording device was confiscated on Nov. 4, 2022. Carter requested the school return the device and also filed a complaint with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said.

When filing the complaint with LPSO, Carter played an additional recording, claiming someone mentioned they had to body-slam someone in the recording, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that prior to Carter’s complaint, she had already received a cease and desist letter from the Livingston Parish School Board. Prosecutors said the cease and desist letter asked Carter to stop sending recording devices to school.

