WBRSO creates new division for summer

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - This summer, there’s a new division in the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the purpose is to help you get answers quicker and stolen items recovered faster.

“The parish is growing; there are a lot of travelers,” said Sgt. Landon Groger with WBRSO. “If you look north and south, there are neighborhoods popping up and we welcome that.”

The Burglary Division will provide thorough follow-up investigations into open and pending cases, following leads, and making arrests based on the conclusion of the investigations.

These investigators will identify problematic areas, assigning a Targeted Patrol for surveillance.

“Historically speaking, there is a rise of burglaries during the summer months. It is warm and everybody wants to be outside,” explained Groger.

The Targeted Patrol Division will assist the Burglary Division as well as use data from call volume, highlighting areas with criminal activity. This will allow deputies assigned to the division to saturate the area to minimize and remove criminal activity.

These two divisions are composed of highly trained investigators and are overseen by one Division Commander.

“It was created by bringing in one person from general detectives and juvenile division. That way we can keep manpower equal and to put highly trained investigators into these fields,” added Groger.

The new division will continue past the summer months. It will not change the basic patrol and everyday operations of the office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.