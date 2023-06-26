SMART LIVING: Take mini risks to change your life

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Building up your confidence doesn’t have to involve moving mountains.

Experts said taking small steps can make a big difference.

“Microdosing bravery is simply the idea that you can take small steps to start seeing changes in your daily patterns, your daily habits, and even your mindset,” said psychologist Tracy Alloway, Ph.D.

Alloway said you can microdose bravery your way to being brave. and the first step is to get creative. Being creative opens new parts of your brain.

“You’re turning off your thinking brain a little bit more. The thinking brain is the one that says don’t do that. You’re going to fail. Don’t try that. Find a new activity in your local community, whether it’s doing a poetry class, painting, making a candle, maybe taking a hike or going paddle boarding, whatever that is,” Alloway said.

And most importantly, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

“Sharing something about yourself can be a great way to foster trust and greater bonding between the two of you,” Alloway added.

Doing small things that are out of your comfort zone, whatever it is, will become easier the more you do it and can impact your mental health.

Microdosing bravery also takes the pressure off the belief that you must take big risks to make big changes in your life. Little success can lead to a new you in no time at all.

“It increases dopamine, a feel-good hormone into our brain. Especially if you’re feeling low, you’re feeling depressed, dopamine is a great way to give us that little boost,” Alloway said.

