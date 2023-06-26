Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Second suspect wanted in connection to beating death of man outside of convenience store

Jermaine Franklin
Jermaine Franklin(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for second-degree murder.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the suspect is Jermaine Franklin, 43.

Jermaine Franklin
Jermaine Franklin(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Franklin is the second suspect sought in connection to the beating death of 63-year-old Hosea Jackson in front of Triple S Food Mart. The incident happened on June 1.

Jackson was identified as the father of Montrell BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, one of the officers killed in the 2016 law enforcement ambush in Baton Rouge.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

Anyone with details about the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED LINKS
Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush
Man arrested in connection to beating death of 63-year-old in front of convenience store

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26
Dangerous heat wave expected for the final week of June
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
LSU fans eager to see the Tigers in Game 3 of the CWS Finals
LSU fans set a new Jell-o shots record in Omaha in 2023.
LSU sets new record in Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha