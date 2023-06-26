Second suspect wanted in connection to beating death of man outside of convenience store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for second-degree murder.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the suspect is Jermaine Franklin, 43.

Jermaine Franklin (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Franklin is the second suspect sought in connection to the beating death of 63-year-old Hosea Jackson in front of Triple S Food Mart. The incident happened on June 1.

Jackson was identified as the father of Montrell BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, one of the officers killed in the 2016 law enforcement ambush in Baton Rouge.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

Anyone with details about the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

