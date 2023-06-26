Facebook
MISSING: Officials searching for missing woman with reported medical condition

Jolisa Perkins
Jolisa Perkins(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Jolisa Perkins, 30, of Woodville, was last seen on Sunday, June 25, around 2:45 p.m. near Highway 24 in Wilkinson County. She was walking in an unknown direction and wearing a red, brown, and beige sundress, they added.

Jolisa Perkins
Jolisa Perkins(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Officials described Perkins as a 5′2″ woman weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Jolisa Perkins is should contact Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-888-3511.

