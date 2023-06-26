Man arrested on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection with an investigation into child pornography, according to arrest documents.

Authorities said Michael Walker, 44, is charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of unauthorized use of a wireless router system.

According to arrest documents, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Crime Unit opened the investigation into Walker in April of 2023.

Arrest documents said the investigation began after 13 tips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips said that hundreds of images and videos were reported to have contained child sexual abuse material, according to the arrest documents.

The alleged crimes are believed to have happened in East Baton Rouge Parish, arrest documents said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.