BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is launching a brand new newscast on Monday, June 26.

9News at 9 a.m. will be a one-hour show that airs Monday through Friday and will feature Matt Williams, Liz Koh, Dr. Steve Caparotta, and Johnny Ahysen.

Watch it below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.