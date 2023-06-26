Empty Winn Dixie building gets new life thanks to Drew Brees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve dreamed of what could fill the now-empty Winn-Dixie building on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, you’re not alone.

Something quite interesting is set to go in, and a Louisiana favorite is at the forefront.

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is looking to open a location in the empty Winn-Dixie building.

The location would include bowling, arcade games, zip lines, and more.

At the Lafayette location, parents say it’s a win-win, allowing them to beat the summer heat while keeping their kids active.

“It’s very clean, safe for the kids and of course, the indoor sports keep them active,” said parent Holly Bolivar.

Once open in Baton Rouge, parents and kids both will have the chance to make new friends. It’s something the Bolivar family says is needed since they just moved to the state.

“You also get to meet people. We already met a family in there,” Bolivar added.

Surge Entertainment is looking to cater to people of all ages, adding things parents would also enjoy.

“Kids can get involved. Parents can come work on their swing with the golf simulator. They have bowling, a whole variety of things,” said Ethan Cope.

Back in Baton Rouge, next door to the soon-to-be entertainment center, Our Mom’s managers Ashley Falcon and Shatara Williams say the grocery store increased their foot traffic and hope the new business does the same.

“I just want to see more kids and family coming over, you know, come here after playing or before or after eating, you know, play then come eat. Come grab a bite to eat,” said Williams.

Sign permits have been filed but an open date is still up in the air.

What you may find interesting is that what’s inside the already open complexes may not be included in the Baton Rouge location.

WAFB is told Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees likes to switch things up from location to location to provide families with a unique experience when they visit.

An open date hasn’t been set yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.