Detectives seek public’s help to locate man wanted on charge of second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the suspect is Jermaine Franklin, 43.

Jermaine Franklin (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with details about the whereabouts of Franklin is asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

