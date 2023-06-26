Dangerous heat wave expected for the final week of June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect once again today, with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and heat index values reaching or topping 110 degrees.

A few spotty showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most stay dry.

Rest of This Week

The heat only gets worse and we’re likely to see a run of Excessive Heat Warnings issued for our area. We appear to be on our way to the first 100-degree temperatures in Baton Rouge since August of 2015, and heat index values will flirt with some of the highest on record for our area. Those heat index numbers are likely to top 110 degrees throughout the week and could top 115 degrees at times. The dome of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat will also keep things mainly dry through the week.

Extended Outlook

Heat will continue to be the main headline into the weekend, although the high pressure dome should start to lessen its grip. Saturday stays mainly dry, but scattered storms return from Sunday into next week. More significant heat relief is expected next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update

The final advisory was written on Sunday night for Cindy as wind shear ripped the system apart over the open Atlantic. There is at least a low potential that it could attempt to regenerate later in the week, but it does not appear to be a threat to the United States.

