Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dangerous heat wave expected for the final week of June

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect once again today, with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and heat index values reaching or topping 110 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26(WAFB)

A few spotty showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26(WAFB)

Rest of This Week

The heat only gets worse and we’re likely to see a run of Excessive Heat Warnings issued for our area. We appear to be on our way to the first 100-degree temperatures in Baton Rouge since August of 2015, and heat index values will flirt with some of the highest on record for our area. Those heat index numbers are likely to top 110 degrees throughout the week and could top 115 degrees at times. The dome of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat will also keep things mainly dry through the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26(WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Heat will continue to be the main headline into the weekend, although the high pressure dome should start to lessen its grip. Saturday stays mainly dry, but scattered storms return from Sunday into next week. More significant heat relief is expected next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 26(WAFB)

Tropical Update

The final advisory was written on Sunday night for Cindy as wind shear ripped the system apart over the open Atlantic. There is at least a low potential that it could attempt to regenerate later in the week, but it does not appear to be a threat to the United States.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 25
Another June heat wave is here
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, June 25
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, June 25
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 24
Scattered storms Saturday, hotter/drier Sunday