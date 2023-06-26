BRFD talking dangers of lithium-ion batteries, how to report hazards in emergency situations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Triple-digit temperatures are expected this week and it’s sparking conversations about lithium-ion batteries and why you should keep a close eye on them.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in smartphones, wireless listening devices, smart watches, tablets, laptop computers, e-bikes, scooters, and electric vehicles.

Although the batteries’ benefits are well known they can pose a hazard. This comes as four people died and two others were critically hurt after a fire at an e-bike repair shop in Manhattan.

Firefighters say lithium-ion batteries made fighting the fire exceptionally difficult.

Bringing it back to our part of the world, Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said they have not gotten any reports of lithium-ion battery-related fires, but it is important to be mindful of them in the record-breaking heat.

“They’re just like any other appliance, you have to respect them and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when using the batteries, you don’t want to charge them below 32 degrees or above 105 degrees,” said Monte. “You don’t want to charge them near anything, keep that three-foot area away from it just like you would a space heater or other appliances. Use the cord that comes with it. And the main thing is don’t charge them when you’re not at home.”

If you smell something funny, if you hear crackling noises, anything that’s different during that charging process, you should unplug it and call 911, he said.

There’s also a newly launched platform called Community Connect to help firefighters know if you have these types of hazards in your home.

You can go to brla.gov/connect and create an account. Monte said you’ll be able to put in information that can help firefighters assist more effectively during an emergency.

You can input how many people live with you, your pets, and their names. You can also report hazards in your home like lithium-ion batteries. These can catch fire and explode so it’s helpful for firefighters to know if you have them and where they are located.

