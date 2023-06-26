Ascension Parish to honor agencies who respond on waterways

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government is honoring its waterway responders.

There will be a news conference on Monday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m. to say thank you to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wildlife and Fishery, and the Ascension Fire Department.

The news conference will be at the boat launch located next to Fred’s on the River. The address is 18158 Rusing Road in Prairieville.

“Waterway responders play a vital role in protecting our community’s invaluable water resources. Their tireless efforts, courage, and commitment ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and the preservation of our natural environment. We are immensely grateful for their selflessness and proud to honor them for their exceptional service,” President Cointment.

