7-year-old dies in mobile home fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced deputies are investigating after a child died during a mobile home fire in Denham Springs overnight.

On Monday, June 26, just after midnight, Livingston Fire District #5 responded to a call in the 8000 block of Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs.

Firefighters report they located a 7-year-old boy in a hallway. He did not survive, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details will be provided as it becomes available.

