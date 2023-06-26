Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Belaire Bengals

Belaire Bengals
Belaire Bengals(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the same day LSU went for a seventh title in Omaha, the dad of No. 7 Alex Milazzo talked about the incredible journey of the Tigers.

Jimmy Milazzo was a Belaire Bengal back in the 80s when head coach David Lesage led the team in blue and orange to playoff appearances and a 10-0 season.

Current head coach Byron Wade has given Belaire fans two playoff appearances and is optimistic there will be a big improvement with its offense adding a Swiss Army knife to a team that only scored 51 points in 10 games last season.

The Liberty Magnet transfer sat out last year and says it was hard to watch his team struggle to a 1-9 season after six wins in Wade’s second season at the helm.

He took most of the snaps at quarterback in the spring game, but No. 3 Mornear Johnson’s flashy green gloves could wind up handling the football more at quarterback, giving a team that still struggles to throw the football a second weapon in the backfield.

There’s also the bread-and-butter back in Javieon Morgan, who was the go-to-guy last year and is one of 15 seniors in Wade’s fourth season after he started with just 22 players in 2020.

He’s got seven seniors who’ve been with him since he arrived and is counting on them to help turn things around.

