Shawn Wilson endorsed by La. Democratic Party in race for governor

Dr. Shawn Wilson
Dr. Shawn Wilson(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Democratic Party has endorsed former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson in the race for governor.

“With a united party backing a single candidate prior to qualifying for the race, we can take this momentum and turn it into a groundswell of support,” Wilson said. “Now that we’re all together, we can begin to address real, everyday issues like public safety, expanding economic opportunity, strengthening education, improving healthcare accessibility and equitability, addressing the affordable housing crisis, and so much more.”

Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt released the following statement about the decision to endorse Wilson:

Wilson has also been endorsed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards endorses former head of LaDOTD Shawn Wilson for governor

At this time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race.

Republican candidates in the race for governor include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.

The qualifying period for the gubernatorial race is Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10. Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.

