1 killed in single motorcycle crash, troopers say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.

Claudia Barraza, 47, of Rayne was driving a 2019 Can-Am Ryker headed south on LA 1 near LA 943 in Ascension Parish. For reasons unknown, Barraza ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment. The impact caused Barraza to be ejected from her motorcycle, officials said.

Troopers said Barraza was wearing a DOT approved helmet, but sustained serious injuries from the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

