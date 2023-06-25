Man arrested following overdose of 1-year-old, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on Saturday, June 24, following the overdose of a 1-year-old girl in his care, according to arrest documents.

The documents said Shaughnessy Johnson, 27, is charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice, and possession of scheduled II (fentanyl).

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the child was rushed to a hospital on Thursday, June 15, after being exposed to fentanyl. Arrest documents said that before the child was taken to a hospital, emergency crews had to administer two doses of Narcan to stabilize her. The arrest documents said the child’s blood analysis confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Because of the child’s condition, she had to be sent to a pediatric intensive care unit, according to the arrest documents. The child was eventually discharged from a hospital, the arrest documents said.

A woman was with Johnson and the child at a home when the overdose took place, according to the arrest documents.

The arrest documents said the woman told investigators she saw the child walk toward a bedroom at the home with a small plastic bag in hand. The woman said she then took the bag from the child and noticed a white residue inside, according to the arrest documents. The documents said the woman told investigators she asked Johnson if there was anything in the bag, and he said it was empty.

According to the arrest documents, Johnson told investigators he was in his bedroom and did not see the child walking around. Johnson also said the child was in a separate bedroom with the woman when she asked about the bag, the documents said.

Johnson said he entered the living room and kitchen area for dinner about 10 to 15 minutes later and noticed the child was nodding off, according to the arrest documents. The documents said Johnson told investigators he then picked up the child and saw that she was wheezing and having trouble breathing.

During their investigation, deputies questioned Johnson about the whereabouts of the bag and asked him to describe the bag, according to the arrest documents. The documents said Johnson admitted to throwing the bag away in a dumpster located in the back of his apartment complex parking lot.

According to the arrest documents, investigators searched for the bag in the dumpster but were unable to recover it because of darkness.

