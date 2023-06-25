Facebook
BRPD: Teen arrested in connection with shooting

Aniya Fountain
Aniya Fountain(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Aniya Fountain, 18, in connection with a shooting on Thursday, June 22.

According to arrest documents, someone in a passing car fired multiple shots at a home. Police said the homeowner, her two young children, and her mother were at home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Following the shooting, the homeowner provided police with surveillance footage of the incident along with the license plate information of the vehicle that was potentially involved, arrest documents said.

Police said they traced the vehicle to a home on Live Oak Boulevard and made contact with Fountain along with two other people.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Live Oak Boulevard and recovered two firearms, according to the arrest documents.

According to BRPD, officers also interviewed Fountain and learned she had knowledge that two suspects were still wanted in connection with the shooting.

A perimeter was set up at the home on Live Oak Boulevard on Friday, June 23, according to arrest documents. Police said that Fountain exited the home several times, looked at officers, and then went back inside. Police added they believe Fountain was alerting the two suspects about the presence of officers.

According to the arrest documents, the two suspects and Fountain were eventually taken into custody.

Fountain is charged with first-degree murder attempt accessories after the fact, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities accessories after the fact, and aggravated criminal damage to property accessories after the fact, the arrest documents said.

