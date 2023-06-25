Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued on Sunday, June 25, for some residents in Denham Springs due to a cut water main.

The advisory is underway while crews are attempting to make repairs on LA Highway 16 North of Watson to customers with addresses between 38200 and 38939.

While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard, officials said.

Customers with questions can contact the Ward Two Water District by calling the number (225) 665-5188.

