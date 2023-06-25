Another June heat wave is here
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A heat advisory will be in effect area-wide today through 7 p.m. for heat index readings over 100 degrees. This is the beginning of a heat wave that will grip our region for much of the upcoming work week.
Today, there will also be a slight severe threat in the northern part of our viewing area, between McComb and points northeastward.
Baton Rouge should stay mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 90s.
Going out to Omaha, LSU will have great weather to play game two, but the gusty winds could play a factor.
Locally, we’ll be dealing with dangerous heat all week with heat index values up to 116 mid to late week. Our rain chances appear small for most of the ten-day forecast, through the Fourth of July.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.