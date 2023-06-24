Facebook
Trash collection reduced to one day per week for some Pointe Coupee Parish residents

(Action News 5)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Trash collection will soon be reduced to one day per week for Pointe Coupee Parish residents who live outside of New Roads.

Parish officials said the change will take effect on Monday, July 3, officials said.

The change was decided on following several months of public meetings and research into other potential options.

According to officials, customers would have seen a 38% spike in their bills had leaders decided to continue with twice-a-week trash collection. Despite making the change to once-a-week trash collection, leaders said residents can still expect a 14% increase in their bill.

A new monthly rate of $21.50 is expected to take effect at the start of 2024.

A new contract with Pelican Waste, the company that provides trash collection services to Pointe Coupee Parish, will require workers to pick up any excess garbage that is bagged outside of trash cans during heavy trash times like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Residents will be able to request a second can for a one-time cost of $75, officials said. They added the second can will be picked up once every week at no additional monthly cost.

Anyone with questions about the changes to service is urged to contact parish officials by calling the number (225) 638-9556.

