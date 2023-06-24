Scattered storms Saturday, hotter/drier Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend forecast will feature a better chance of afternoon storms Saturday at 50%, otherwise highs in the mid-90s.
Sunday looks drier, hence hotter, with highs in the upper 90s. There are no excessive heat warnings this weekend, but that will probably change next week.
As for the Saturday night baseball forecast in Omaha, afternoon storms should clear out before the game, so no delays are expected.
Locally, heat index values will creep up next work week, approaching dangerous levels, take caution. In the tropics, we still have tropical storms Bret and Cindy, neither of which pose a threat to the Gulf.
In the extended forecast, high levels of heat next week with low rain chances. The dog days are here!
