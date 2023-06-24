LSU College World Series games are most watched on cable in 2023

OMAHA, La. (WAFB) - Two of the LSU matchups at the College World Series were the most watched college or pro baseball games on cable television in 2023.

According to LSU, the Tigers versus Wake Forest game on Monday, June 19, was watched by 2.02 million viewers. Meanwhile, the Tigers versus Wake Forest game on Thursday, June 22, was watched by 2.09 million viewers.

Several other LSU matchups at the College World Series were watched by more than one million viewers.

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators will face each other for Game 1 of the College World Series Finals on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

