Fight leads to shot fired in Walker Walmart parking lot; no injuries reported, police say

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Police said they are investigating after an argument between two brothers led to a shot being fired in the parking lot of the Walker Walmart Friday, June 23.

The shot was fired around 7 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said that no injuries were reported.

Police said one of the brothers has been arrested, while an arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of the other brother. Their names were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

