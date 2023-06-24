6 residents displaced following apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment on Friday, June 23, that left six residents displaced.

The fire broke out at the apartment on Boulevard De Province near North Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge around 9:13 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire and saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the second story of the apartment building.

Firefighters began battling the flames and searching the building for any residents. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, no one was indoors at the time of the fire.

Boulevard De Province

The flames were brought under control in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Crews on the scene made contact with all of the residents who called the apartment home. The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

An investigator was called to determine what caused the fire.

