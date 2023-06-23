What you need to know about the current housing market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In May 2023, the median listing home price in Baton Rouge was $306K, trending up 2% year-over-year, according to Realtor.com. The median listing home price per square foot was $164. The median home sold price was $248.5K.

June is National Homeownership Month and there’s a pop-up shop happening Saturday, June 24 to learn more about the current housing market.

It’s happening at the SMRG Real Estate office at 758 St. Charles Street.

Broker Owner Stefanie Mars said participants will be able to receive beauty services, shop for various home goods, and other craft items like t-shirts, tumblers, wreaths, candles, jewelry, etc.,

You’ll also receive free skincare consultations, free home ownership consultations, and apply for a home mortgage on-site.

You are also asked to bring canned goods to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

