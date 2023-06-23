Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Suspects attempt to rip ATM from Miller’s Mart in Hammond

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for attempting to rip an ATM from a Hammond business using a chain and a truck.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 22 at “Miller’s Mart,” a convenience store at the intersection of Happywoods Road and Club Deluxe Road. Surveillance footage captured two unidentified individuals driving a white Ford F-150, which backed up to the store’s front window at approximately 1:45 AM. The suspects then shattered the glass and proceeded to attach a chain to the ATM.

After re-entering the truck, Chief Travis says the suspects made several unsuccessful attempts to forcibly remove the ATM from the store. However, they managed to detach the top portion of the machine. Their efforts to remove the bottom half from its base were unsuccessful. The entire incident lasted no longer than two minutes.

Police say the truck used in the burglary is equipped with a headache rack and toolbox, but license plate information is currently unavailable.

Chief Travis is urging anyone who may have information about the identities of the suspects to contact Detective Brent Ridder at 985-902-2036. For those who wish to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa offers an anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Chadrick Williams
Man arrested in connection to beating death of 63-year-old in front of convenience store
Louisiana Supreme Court orders Linda Frickey murder defendants to stand trial this year
New trial date set in Linda Frickey case following Louisiana Supreme Court ruling
Diamond White
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for attempted murder of 3
CRIME STOPPERS: Pedestrian fired shots at elderly driver while walking
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot