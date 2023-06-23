Tommy White walks-off No. 1 Wake Forest; advances to CWS Final

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - It was a pitcher’s duel between two of the top pitchers in the nation featuring Paul Skenes for LSU and Rhett Lowder for Wake Forest in an elimination game at the College World Series.

The Tigers dropped the first game to the Demon Deacons on Monday, June 19 forcing LSU into the losers bracket meaning LSU would need to win three straight to advance to the final against Florida.

LSU’s Tommy White and one of the top RBI producers in the country would walk-off No. 1 Wake Forest in the bottom of the eleventh inning on a two-run home run to left field to break a 0-0 tie.

In the bottom of the second inning, Skenes struck out Danny Corona to tie Ben McDonald with 202 strikeouts in a single season and then Skenes would break the record by striking out Justin Johnson. Skenes now holds the single-season SEC and LSU record for strikeouts with 209.

Skenes finished the game after going eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and walked one.

Long Live King Skenes@Paul_Skenes is the new record-holder for SEC and LSU strikeouts in a season with 203 pic.twitter.com/pRWjHxrXNH — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 22, 2023

Wake Forest would threaten in the top of the eighth inning after drawing a lead-off walk followed by an executed bunt to advance the runner to second. However, Morgan would make an amazing defensive play on a safety squeeze attempt and threw the runner out at home to prevent the Demon’s from scoring ending the threat.

TM ➡️ AM



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fQtmEY9vj7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 23, 2023

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Tigers threatened as Josh Pearson drew a walk and would advance to second on a bunt from Alex Milazzo. However, Crews would strike out, and following an intentional walk to Tommy White, Morgan would fly out to center field to end the LSU threat.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.