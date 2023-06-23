Scattered storms next couple of days with dangerous heat returning by next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak, meandering front will help to serve as a focus for scattered showers and t-storms again today. Similar to Thursday, best rain chances will be south of I-10, but a few storms will also be possible north of the interstates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values peaking in the 100°-105° range for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

No major changes are expected on Saturday as scattered storms will again develop along the weak front. The main difference is that the boundary should start lifting northward during the day, allowing for better rain chances farther inland than the last couple of days. Highs will top out in the mid 90s and heat index values could start to climb above 105° in some neighborhoods.

Heat starts to become our main concern by Sunday as high pressure builds in from the west. A mainly dry day is expected, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values climbing into the 105°-110° range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Dangerous Heat Returns Next Week

Heat will headline our forecast throughout next week as the high pressure dome parks itself just to our west. Highs in the upper 90s will be common, with triple digits quite possible, especially during the last part of the week. Heat index values will also likely climb above 110° on a daily basis, resulting in the need for Excessive Heat Warnings. And with the high pressure dome parked nearby, not much rain is expected through the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret has made its way into the eastern Caribbean and has maximum winds of 60 miles per hour as of 4 a.m. Friday. Increasing wind shear should result in Bret gradually weakening over the next couple of days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Farther east, Tropical Storm Cindy has maximum winds of 45 miles per hour as of 4 a.m. Friday. Cindy could strengthen a little more over the next day or so as it moves to the west-northwest. At this point, it does not appear to be a major threat to land.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.