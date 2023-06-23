Public Service Commissioner raises concerns about third party utility bill management companies at complexes near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana Public Service Commissioner is raising the alarm about third-party utility bill management systems at some apartment complexes near LSU.

Some parents of LSU students are concerned that their children will not get an accurate utility bill after some apartment complexes are now using these third-party billing companies.

Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis states, there’s no way to regulate the companies.

“It’s a snowball effect of, I’m trying to prevent issues instead of waiting until the ball drops,” said Gail Adams, parent of an LSU student.

Adams recently came across some complaints on the LSU parents of students Facebook page.

“About outside companies billing them for utilities and all the problems they kept having, with either the bills being super high, or double billed, or getting a really outrageous bill after they moved out,” said Adams.

Gail’s son recently a message from officials at the apartment complex, which said they have partnered with Conservice, a third-party utility management company, to manage the utility program at the complex. Instead of those residents just directly receiving their bill from Entergy.

“So, I kind of was concerned, that here we go, we might end up with some problems,” said Adams.

Commissioner Lewis said there are a number of apartment complexes catered towards LSU students that are using the programs Conservice or Simple Bills.

“But what we’re hearing is a lot of these tenants aren’t receiving their actual bills, so they have no idea if they’re actually paying their actual amount of money. And it’s a deep concern to us at the commission,” said Lewis, Public Service Commissioner for district 3.

The letter from the complex also asks the residents to contact Entergy to request that services be removed from their name on the account, or else they will be charged.

“If you’re not getting your actual bill of your usage or your rate, how can you know that you’re not paying extraordinary fees that are not regulated by the commission? And that’s why we are working with the apartment association, and looking at other ways to ensure that students, tenants and parents, are protected, especially around LSU,” said Lewis.

A 2022 proposed class action alleges Conservice has violated California law by failing to allow renters to view the formulas it uses to calculate their pro rata share of master-metered utilities.

“But what we’ve seen in this instance, is that the utility company and Entergy wasn’t even aware of this happening, which offers a lot of concerns for me,” said Lewis.

“And now they’re having to switch to something different, will the bills match,” questioned Adams.

WAFB did reach out to Entergy officials, who were unaware this was happening.

WAFB also reached out to Conservice, the company in question here, to ease some of these parents’ concerns, but did not get a response back yet.

Below is the full statement from Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis:

“After looking into this matter, the billing arrangement between the apartment complex, utility companies, and tenants does not violate any Commission rules. The Commission’s jurisdiction retains jurisdiction over certain utility providers in the state, including their rates and terms of service. In the instances we reviewed, the utility company wasn’t involved in, or even aware of, the third-party billing company. Given the regulated utility’s lack of involvement in these billing arrangements, the Commission does not have authority to dictate terms surrounding those relationships. However, we were able to review a few tenant bills from two complexes, and confirmed those bills were accurate and billed appropriately. With that being said, I still have concerns. Tenants should not be forced by apartment complexes into billing arrangements for their utility services, especially ones that don’t provide clarity as to what is being billed. In the few bills I reviewed, the tenant never received the actual utility bill, but simply a total amount of the portion owed. How can anybody ensure they are being billed appropriately if all that is received is a total amount due? As such, I have reached out to the Apartment Association, and will continue those discussions, to ensure that tenants are not being taken advantage of in these types of situations. In the meantime, I encourage folks to carefully review any agreements they are asked to enter into regarding such third-party billing arrangements. I also encourage consumers to maintain individual accounts with their utility providers."

