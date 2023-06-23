Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pelicans select UConn guard Jordan Hawkins at No. 14 overall

Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins in action during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins in action during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard averaged 16.2 points and 1.3 assists per game this past season.

Hawkins helped lead the Huskies to the national championship. He is also the cousin of LSU women’s basketball forward Angel Reese.

Experts rate him as one of the better three-point shooters in the draft class and note he is the best movement shooter.

CLICK HERE for more

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship